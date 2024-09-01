8,000 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $250,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFG opened at $81.42 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

