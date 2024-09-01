8,074 Shares in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Acquired by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of AudioEye at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AudioEye during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Trading Up 1.2 %

AEYE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. 107,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,490. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $287.61 million, a P/E ratio of -62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AudioEye to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioEye presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

AudioEye Profile

(Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

