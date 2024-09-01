84,465 Shares in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Acquired by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Retireful LLC owned about 0.84% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,164 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $236.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.