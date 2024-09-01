8,447 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $117.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.