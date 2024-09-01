88,933 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 8,188,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

