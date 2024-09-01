905 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

