AAF Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.55. 955,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

