AAF Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

AAF Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.9% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PID traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,684. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.229 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

