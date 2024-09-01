AAF Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,206 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AAF Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.38. 2,029,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $417.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.