Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $113.95 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.