Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

