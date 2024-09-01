Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $651,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

