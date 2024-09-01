Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 2,855 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $316.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882,723,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,847,417,700.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $322,390,566.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,847,417,700.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,609,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,483,669. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

