Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 3,202 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,350 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

