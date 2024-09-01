Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 5,890 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $35,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

