Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $65.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

