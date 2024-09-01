ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $18,245.73 and approximately $31.69 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,597.33 or 1.00216814 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007838 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is up 12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $31.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

