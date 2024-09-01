Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLTR traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.99. 22,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,966. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.04. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.72.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

