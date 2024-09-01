Absa Group Limited (AGRPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on September 26th

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5992 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.57.
Absa Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $21.02.
About Absa Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Absa Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is a support level?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.