Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $64.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,014.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 194,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,725,000 after purchasing an additional 172,783 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

