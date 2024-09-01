ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 0.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.12% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.95. 1,293,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

