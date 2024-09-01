ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Increases Stock Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HHH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

