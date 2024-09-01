Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 43 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.37. 6,296,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,839,052. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

