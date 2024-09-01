Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Update

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeries Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aeries Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeries Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeries Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeries Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

AERT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 10,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,732. Aeries Technology has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

