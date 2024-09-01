Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 771.5 days.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $124.46 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $143.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.28.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

