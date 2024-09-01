Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 771.5 days.
Aeroports de Paris Price Performance
Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $124.46 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $143.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.28.
About Aeroports de Paris
