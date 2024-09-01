AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. 146,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,057. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

