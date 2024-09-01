Albion VCT (LON:AAVC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.71

Albion VCT (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.71 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.53). Albion VCT shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 114,380 shares traded.

Albion VCT Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.69.

Get Albion VCT alerts:

Albion VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Albion VCT’s payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

About Albion VCT

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albion VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.