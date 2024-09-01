Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alector Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 380,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,435. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 290.66% and a negative return on equity of 102.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,657.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $245,586. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 526,037 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 211.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 301,936 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALEC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

