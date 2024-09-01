Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,217,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

