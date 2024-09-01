Algorand Price Reaches $0.12 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Algorand has a total market cap of $988.41 million and $18.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00038332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,594,536 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

