Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a $115.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.9 %

BABA stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,185,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

