Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Almirall Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBTSF remained flat at $9.51 during midday trading on Friday. Almirall has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the purchase, manufacture, storage, and sale of skin-health medicines in Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Africa. The company offers its products for skin diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata, skin cancer, psoriasis, onychomycosis, vitiligo, hidradenitis suppurativa, oncodermatology, acne, orphan indications, and rare skin diseases, as well as for alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; dermatologicals; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

