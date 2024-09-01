Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 169,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 123,093 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 94,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

