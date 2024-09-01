Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $206.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $163.38 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

