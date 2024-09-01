Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATHE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

