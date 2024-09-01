Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ATHE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.41.
About Alterity Therapeutics
