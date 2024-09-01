Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.77. 8,010,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.