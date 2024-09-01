Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.01

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.01 and traded as high as C$54.74. Altus Group shares last traded at C$54.33, with a volume of 69,059 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.33.

Altus Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 905.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. Analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.4170507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In related news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

