AM Squared Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Schlumberger comprises approximately 0.5% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,174,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

