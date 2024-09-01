AM Squared Ltd Buys 500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

