AM Squared Ltd Invests $71,000 in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $72.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

