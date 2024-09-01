AM Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,715,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,120,000 after buying an additional 196,440 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,940,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,514,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after purchasing an additional 177,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $123,253,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 97,614 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.
Insider Activity
In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of INCY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.66. 2,548,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $70.36.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Incyte
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.