AM Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. Western Digital comprises 7.5% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,858 shares of company stock worth $2,909,409. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.59. 6,416,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

