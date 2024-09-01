AM Squared Ltd Purchases New Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.62.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,065,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,929. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

