AM Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,900 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

PEP traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.88. 8,677,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day moving average is $170.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

