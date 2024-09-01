AM Squared Ltd Takes Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,473,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 270.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $917,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

SAH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,606,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,606,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 16,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 817,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,065,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,041 shares of company stock worth $2,342,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

