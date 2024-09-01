Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.58.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.