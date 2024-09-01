Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Announces Earnings Results

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter.

Ambu A/S Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $18.42 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 92.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

