Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Announces Earnings Results

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter.
Ambu A/S Trading Down 18.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $18.42 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 92.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Ambu A/S
