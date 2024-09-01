American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Declares Dividend of $0.13

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QPFF opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

