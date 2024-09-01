American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Declares Dividend of $0.13

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BATS:QPFF opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.
About American Century Quality Preferred ETF
