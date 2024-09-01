American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, RTT News reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Eagle Outfitters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance
AEO stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.
American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters
Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters
In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
Read More
