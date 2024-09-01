American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, RTT News reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Eagle Outfitters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AEO stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on AEO shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

