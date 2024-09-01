American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Update

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,400 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 931,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Public Education Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.72. 170,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. American Public Education had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on APEI shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Michael David Braner acquired 14,393 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $225,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,968,431.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 164,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,718. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in American Public Education by 94.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Public Education by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

